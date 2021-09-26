wrestling / News
NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed Results 09.25.21: Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta, More
NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed results from Long Beach, CA at Thunder Studios are below (h/t WrestlingInc):
* Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC
* Jay White defeated Wheeler Yuta
* Ren Narita defeated Fred Rosser
STRONG start for @Im_YuyaUemura!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/IOFOQZoJ77#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/x79tq6CJ8t
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 26, 2021
The DKC feels a signature armbreaker from @nagata769!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/IOFOQZoJ77#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/MGumuyowT2
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 26, 2021
That's it.
That's the tweet.
Watch NOW: https://t.co/IOFOQZoJ77#njpwSTRONG #Njfsu pic.twitter.com/Tm04xxVIIP
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 26, 2021
Nagata and Uemura turn the tables!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/IOFOQZoJ77#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/ldT2EV4gxi
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 26, 2021
Welcome to the U-S-of @jaywhiteNZ!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/IOFOQZoJ77#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/tlCNSlXxPZ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 26, 2021
Jay White takes control in Jay White style…
Watch NOW: https://t.co/IOFOQZoJ77#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/aGtiHN8mNq
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 26, 2021
.@WheelerYuta has Jay White in all kinds of trouble! Is a huge upset in the cards?
Watch NOW: https://t.co/IOFOQZoJ77#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/KSKjwh0tdT
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 26, 2021
Ishii's forearm is saltier than his language! But Jay White gets off the hook with a low blow and the Bladerunner!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/IOFOQZoJ77#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/o07hrG6Xn5
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 26, 2021
Jay White just called out Tomohiro Ishii?? Ask and you shall receive!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/IOFOQZoJ77#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/a36ZPwDhn3
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 26, 2021
Fred Rosser has not taken his eyes off Ren Narita! We are set for an INTENSE main event!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/IOFOQZoJ77#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/8PsggZj9BI
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 26, 2021
The air driven out of Narita as @realfredrosser drops all his weight!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/IOFOQZoJ77#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/RI6YaO4Yah
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 26, 2021
Ren Narita picks up steam, and strings together some offense!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/IOFOQZoJ77#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/NNGPquFbvt
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 26, 2021
Powerbomb out of the corner by @realfredrosser!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/IOFOQZoJ77#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/LBhFOD07Nr
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 26, 2021
With a page from the Shibata playbook, @rennarita_njpw finds the rear naked choke!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/IOFOQZoJ77#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/R3UKFDkK8F
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 26, 2021
Gutcheck countered into the Narita Special #3! Can Narita force the submission?
Watch NOW: https://t.co/IOFOQZoJ77#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/USljGBuPoU
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 26, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Ruby Soho On What Her Relationship Was Like With Vince McMahon In WWE, Reasoning Behind Her WWE Release
- Arn Anderson Shares His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Being Booed On AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam
- Chris Jericho Recalls Being Told TNT Threatened To Pull AEW Dynamite After Segment Involving Smoking
- Ric Flair Issues Statement About Latest Dark Side of the Ring Episode About Chris Kanyon