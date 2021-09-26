wrestling / News

NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed Results 09.25.21: Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta, More

September 26, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Jay White Wheeler Yuta

NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed results from Long Beach, CA at Thunder Studios are below (h/t WrestlingInc):

* Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC

* Jay White defeated Wheeler Yuta

* Ren Narita defeated Fred Rosser

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jay White, NJPW Strong, Ashish

More Stories

loading