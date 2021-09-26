NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed Results 09.25.21: Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta, More

NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed results from Long Beach, CA at Thunder Studios are below (h/t WrestlingInc):

* Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC

* Jay White defeated Wheeler Yuta

* Ren Narita defeated Fred Rosser

Ishii's forearm is saltier than his language! But Jay White gets off the hook with a low blow and the Bladerunner! Watch NOW: https://t.co/IOFOQZoJ77#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/o07hrG6Xn5 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 26, 2021