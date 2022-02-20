wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results: Jay White Battles Jay Lethal, More

February 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jay White NJPW Strong Image Credit: NJPW

The latest episode of NJPW Strong saw Jay Lethal answer Jay White’s open challenge and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Fightful. It aired on New Japan World on Saturday night.

* Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) def. Kevin Knight & The DKC

* Fred Rosser def. Gabriel Kidd

* Jay White def. Jay Lethal

