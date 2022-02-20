wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results: Jay White Battles Jay Lethal, More
The latest episode of NJPW Strong saw Jay Lethal answer Jay White’s open challenge and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Fightful. It aired on New Japan World on Saturday night.
* Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) def. Kevin Knight & The DKC
Can anyone stop @jet2flyy?
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYKcrQ#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/f9EsOeou08
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 20, 2022
* Fred Rosser def. Gabriel Kidd
Gutcheck from @realfredrosser!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/IwkLaJNkKm
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 20, 2022
* Jay White def. Jay Lethal
Hail to the King!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/ygLFxEE5R8
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 20, 2022
Lethal comes within a hair of beating the Switchblade!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/TNokOCai2W
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 20, 2022
