NJPW Super J Cup Night One Results: Will Ospreay vs. The Amazing Red
NJPW held night one of the Super J Cup last night at the Temple Theatre in Tacoma, Washington, featuring Will Ospreay and the Amazing Red in the first round. Here are results:
– Jushin Thunder Liger & Karl Fredericks defeat Ren Narita & Shota Umino
– Super J-Cup First Round: El Soberano Jr. defeats Rocky Romero
– Super J-Cup First Round: TJP defeats Clark Connors
– Super J-Cup First Round: Caristico defeats BUSHI
– Super J-Cup First Round: Ryusuke Taguchi defeats Jonathan Gresham
– Super J-Cup First Round: El Phantasmo defeats Robbie Eagles
– Super J-Cup First Round: Dragon Lee defeats YOH
– Super J-Cup First Round: SHO defeats Taiji Ishimori
– Super J-Cup First Round: Will Ospreay defeats Amazing Red
The card for night two from San Francisco tomorrow night features:
Jonathan Greshamvs. Alex Coughlin
Robbie Eagles vs. Clark Connors
Shota Umino vs. BUSHI
Karl Fredericks and Ren Narita vs. GEDO and Taiji Ishimori
Amazing Red and Jushin Thunder Liger vs. YOH and Rocky Romero
Super J-Cup Quarter Finals:
Caristico vs. Soberano Jr.
TJP vs. El Phantasmo
Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Dragon Lee
Will Ospreay vs. SHO
All three shows will be available on NJPW World in September.
