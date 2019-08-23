NJPW Super J Cup Night One Results: Will Ospreay vs. The Amazing Red

NJPW held night one of the Super J Cup last night at the Temple Theatre in Tacoma, Washington, featuring Will Ospreay and the Amazing Red in the first round. Here are results:

– Jushin Thunder Liger & Karl Fredericks defeat Ren Narita & Shota Umino

– Super J-Cup First Round: El Soberano Jr. defeats Rocky Romero

– Super J-Cup First Round: TJP defeats Clark Connors

– Super J-Cup First Round: Caristico defeats BUSHI

– Super J-Cup First Round: Ryusuke Taguchi defeats Jonathan Gresham

– Super J-Cup First Round: El Phantasmo defeats Robbie Eagles

– Super J-Cup First Round: Dragon Lee defeats YOH

– Super J-Cup First Round: SHO defeats Taiji Ishimori

– Super J-Cup First Round: Will Ospreay defeats Amazing Red

The card for night two from San Francisco tomorrow night features:

Jonathan Greshamvs. Alex Coughlin

Robbie Eagles vs. Clark Connors

Shota Umino vs. BUSHI

Karl Fredericks and Ren Narita vs. GEDO and Taiji Ishimori

Amazing Red and Jushin Thunder Liger vs. YOH and Rocky Romero

Super J-Cup Quarter Finals:

Caristico vs. Soberano Jr.

TJP vs. El Phantasmo

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Dragon Lee

Will Ospreay vs. SHO

All three shows will be available on NJPW World in September.