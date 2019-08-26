wrestling / News

NJPW Super J-Cup Night Three Results: Tournament Finals, More

August 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Super J Cup 2019

– NJPW held the third and final night of the 2019 Super J-Cup tournament on Sunday in Long Beach, California. The results are below, per Fightful:

* Super J-Cup Semifinals: Dragon Lee def. Caristico

* Super J-Cup Semifinals: El Phantasmo def. Will Ospreay. Taiji Ishimori interfered, helping Phantasmo win.

* Alex Coughlin def. Shota Umino

* Jonathan Gresham def. Clark Connors

* Soberano Jr. def. Ren Narita

* Juice Robinson def. Karl Fredericks

* TJP, Amazing Red, Ryusuke Taguchi & Jushin Thunder Liger def. Robbie Eagles, SHO, YOH & Rocky Romero

* Jay White & Taiji Ishimori def. Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI

* Super J-Cup Finals: El Phantasmo def. Dragon Lee

