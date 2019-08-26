wrestling / News
NJPW Super J-Cup Night Three Results: Tournament Finals, More
– NJPW held the third and final night of the 2019 Super J-Cup tournament on Sunday in Long Beach, California. The results are below, per Fightful:
* Super J-Cup Semifinals: Dragon Lee def. Caristico
* Super J-Cup Semifinals: El Phantasmo def. Will Ospreay. Taiji Ishimori interfered, helping Phantasmo win.
Thanks to @taiji_ishimori, @elpwrestling has defeated @WillOspreay! #sjcup pic.twitter.com/1WXb8yrcYZ
— Will Henderson (@willh94) August 26, 2019
* Alex Coughlin def. Shota Umino
* Jonathan Gresham def. Clark Connors
* Soberano Jr. def. Ren Narita
* Juice Robinson def. Karl Fredericks
* TJP, Amazing Red, Ryusuke Taguchi & Jushin Thunder Liger def. Robbie Eagles, SHO, YOH & Rocky Romero
#njpw #sjcup pic.twitter.com/Kbh3p01Bho
— Carisma Incontrolable (@SDRaceX) August 26, 2019
* Jay White & Taiji Ishimori def. Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI
Tranquilo Jay. #njpw #sjcup pic.twitter.com/aBajzptXhJ
— Carisma Incontrolable (@SDRaceX) August 26, 2019
Long Beach loves @JayWhiteNZ! #sjcup pic.twitter.com/Kedw0uDSUV
— Will Henderson (@willh94) August 26, 2019
* Super J-Cup Finals: El Phantasmo def. Dragon Lee
.@elpwrestling wins the 2019 #NJPW #SJCUP. He then drop kicks the trophy and challenges @Liger_NJPW for Wrestle Kingdom pic.twitter.com/C3DecXb4gy
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) August 26, 2019
