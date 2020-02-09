wrestling / News
NJPW World Pro Wrestling Returning to Primetime in Japan on BS Asahi
February 9, 2020 | Posted by
NJPW is returning to primetime in Japan, as it will air on BS Asahi starting in April. The company announced during last night’s New Beginning on Osaka that NJPW World Pro Wrestling will air Fridays at 8 PM on BS Asahi, the sister station of minority owner TV Asahi. The show currently airs on TV Asahi Saturdays at 2 AM.
The official announcment on NJPW’s Japanese site reads:
BS Asahi “World Pro Wrestling Returns” will be broadcast on “Friday 8pm”!!
That BS Asahi “World Pro Wrestling Returns” has revived dramatically!
From April 2020, the broadcast time starts from 8:00 pm on Friday night, with plenty of one-hour broadcasts!
* Details will be announced as soon as they are determined.
