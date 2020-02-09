NJPW World Pro Wrestling Returning to Primetime in Japan on BS Asahi

NJPW is returning to primetime in Japan, as it will air on BS Asahi starting in April. The company announced during last night’s New Beginning on Osaka that NJPW World Pro Wrestling will air Fridays at 8 PM on BS Asahi, the sister station of minority owner TV Asahi. The show currently airs on TV Asahi Saturdays at 2 AM.

The official announcment on NJPW’s Japanese site reads: