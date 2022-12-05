NJPW World Tag League Night 5 Results & Updated Standings

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night five of the World Tag League today at Saga Karatsu City Cultural Gymnasium in Kyushu, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* World Tag League: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA def Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via forfeit.

* Bad Luck Fale def. Oskar Leube

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) def. Ryohei Oiwa & Tomoaki Honma

* Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI) def. Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Kosei Fujita

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI & Titan) def. BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, Ace Austin, Chris Bey & Gedo)

* World Tag League: Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin def. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

* World Tag League: Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher def. Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan

* World Tag League: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI def. Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki

* World Tag League: Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls

And here are the updated standings:

* Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (6-1, 12 pts)

* Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (5-2, 10 pts)

* Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (5-2, 10 pts)

* Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (5-2, 10 pts)

* Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (4-3, 8 pts)

* Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (3-4, 6 pts)

* Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (3-4, 6 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-5, 4 pts)

* EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (1-6, 2 pts)

* Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (1-6, 2 pts)