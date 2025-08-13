wrestling / News
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over 2025 Set For October 5th
August 13, 2025
This year’s NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over will take place in China in October. NJPW announced on Tuesday that the 2025 iteration of the PPV will take place on October 5th in Guangzhou, China.
The announcement notes that the following matches are set for the show:
* Non-Title Match: KUSHIDA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Master Wato vs. Ninja Mack
In addition, the following are set for the show from STARDOM: Starlight Kid, Miyu Amsaki, Saori Anou, Natsupoi, Natsuko Tora, Ruaka and Rina
