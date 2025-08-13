wrestling / News

NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over 2025 Set For October 5th

August 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over 2025 Image Credit: NJPW

This year’s NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over will take place in China in October. NJPW announced on Tuesday that the 2025 iteration of the PPV will take place on October 5th in Guangzhou, China.

The announcement notes that the following matches are set for the show:

* Non-Title Match: KUSHIDA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Master Wato vs. Ninja Mack

In addition, the following are set for the show from STARDOM: Starlight Kid, Miyu Amsaki, Saori Anou, Natsupoi, Natsuko Tora, Ruaka and Rina

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading