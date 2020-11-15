wrestling / News

No Peace Underground Body Count Battle Results

November 14, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
No Peace Underground

No Peace Underground held their Body Count Battle event last night at the Soundbar in Orlando, Florida. Here are results, via PW Ponderings:

Parrow def. Satu Jinn & Tye Hill

Kevin Blackwood def. AKIRA

EC3 def. Atticus Cogar

SGC Civil Disorder 2: AJ Gray def. 1 Called Manders

No Peace Underground Championship: Eric Ryan def. Kit Osbourne (c)

Body Count Battle Royal: Allie Kat def. Casanova Valentine, Matthew Justice, Neil Diamond Cutter, Lindsey Snow, Eddy Only, Dominic Garrini, Otis Cogar, Alex Ocean, Reed Bentley, AKIRA, Jimmy Lloyd, Robert Martyr, John Wayne Murdoch & Orin Veidt

