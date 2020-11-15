wrestling / News
No Peace Underground Body Count Battle Results
No Peace Underground held their Body Count Battle event last night at the Soundbar in Orlando, Florida. Here are results, via PW Ponderings:
Parrow def. Satu Jinn & Tye Hill
Kevin Blackwood def. AKIRA
EC3 def. Atticus Cogar
SGC Civil Disorder 2: AJ Gray def. 1 Called Manders
No Peace Underground Championship: Eric Ryan def. Kit Osbourne (c)
Body Count Battle Royal: Allie Kat def. Casanova Valentine, Matthew Justice, Neil Diamond Cutter, Lindsey Snow, Eddy Only, Dominic Garrini, Otis Cogar, Alex Ocean, Reed Bentley, AKIRA, Jimmy Lloyd, Robert Martyr, John Wayne Murdoch & Orin Veidt
Dick move, LOL#NoPeaceOnIWTV @EddyOnly8 @meowdyxyall pic.twitter.com/RlTiDGwXIs
— 🎬Tiffany Merryhill, holiday seasoned🍽️🦃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) November 13, 2020
Safe to say @NoPeaceFL missed @CasanovaVal666 pic.twitter.com/IfHa4qVuV8
— Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) November 13, 2020
It’s not until you lose everything that you are free to do anything @NoPeaceFL pic.twitter.com/rth02HIzOh
— 🏆BLOODSPORT CHAMPION🏆Lindsay Snow (@kaijupower) November 13, 2020
Nm Just won the Body Count Battle @NoPeaceFL hbu pic.twitter.com/9FaYewMPGr
— Allie Kat 😻 (@meowdyxyall) November 13, 2020
