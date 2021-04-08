wrestling / News
No Peace Underground Fatalism Results: All Death Matches, NPU Title Match
No Peace Underground’s latest event Fatalism took place on Wednesday night with No Ring Death Matches all up and down the card. You can check out the results from the show below per Fightful. The event streamed on IWTV from Orlando, Florida.
* No Ring Death Match: Parrow def. Manders
* No Ring Death Match: Kit Osbourne def. Tye Hill
* No Ring Death Match: Sawyer Wreck def. Kennedi Copeland
* No Ring Death Match: The Hallowed (Lord Crewe & Otis Cogar) def. Bam Sullivan & G-Raver
* No Ring Death Match: Atticus Cogar def. Jamie Senegal
.@thejamiesenegal with a standing moonsault!#NoPeace @NoPeaceFL @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/e9ZjYwWks6
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 8, 2021
@Atticus_Cogar snuffs out Jamie Senegal #NoPeace pic.twitter.com/ti99Brnky9
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 8, 2021
* NPU Championship No Ring Death Match: Eric Ryan def. Nolan Edward to retain
* No Ring Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Matthew Justice
@ThrashJustice LEAPS OFF AN SUV TRAVELING THROUGH DOWNTOWN ORLANDO #NoPeace pic.twitter.com/LPH6CnF8iG
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 8, 2021
SUPLEX IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ROAD #NoPeace pic.twitter.com/HOwh8ry5N8
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 8, 2021
