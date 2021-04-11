wrestling / News
No Peace Underground Shallow Graves Results: Mance Warner, Su Yung In Action
No Peace Underground’s latest show, Shallow Graves, took place on Saturday night featuring Mance Warner, Su Yung, and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:
* The End (Odinson & Parrow) def. Jake Something & Rohit Raju
@NoPeaceFL #ShallowGraves#TheEND@Parrow_ @OdinsonOfAsgard v.#TheHustleAndTheMuscle@HakimZane @JakeSomething_
April.10th.2021@NoPeaceFL @FiteTV #ManiaWeek#ShallowGraves pic.twitter.com/PcFoEJJCJ8
— touya shirayuki (@ShirayukiTouya) April 11, 2021
* AJ Gray def. Hardway Heeter
FUCK!!! @RichHomieJuice puts @HardwayHeeter through a pane of glass!#NoPeace @NoPeaceFL
▶️https://t.co/futn2nGaf1 pic.twitter.com/EDILMNHvkG
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 11, 2021
* Scramble Match: Wolfe Taylor def. Cole Radrick, Devon Monroe, Jimmy Lloyd, JJ Garrett, and Kevin Blackwood
* Erick Redbeard def. Matthew Justice
.@ErickRedBeard slaps the piss out of Matthew Justice and then iron claw slams him off the stage and onto a pile of debris!#NoPeace @NoPeaceFL
▶️https://t.co/futn2nGaf1 pic.twitter.com/2CPtqidzdT
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 11, 2021
* Mance Warner def. Conor Claxton
* G-Raver def. Su Yung
* Masada def. Alex Colon
.@OfficialMasada stabs some skewers into Alex Colon's head!#NoPeace @NoPeaceFL
▶️https://t.co/futn2nGaf1 pic.twitter.com/Elo19VyW4b
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 11, 2021
Rolling DVD off the stage and through a barbed wire door from @OfficialMasada!#NoPeace @NoPeaceFL
▶️https://t.co/futn2nGaf1 pic.twitter.com/WlV6BfCxU8
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- More Notes From Wrestlemania: WWE Hall of Fame Inductees Backstage, Miro In Town, Technical Issues
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos
- Triple H Reveals How He Wants To Retire As In-Ring Performer, Which WWE Stars He’d Want To Wrestle
- Backstage Details On Whether John Cena, Brock Lesnar, & Goldberg Could Appear At WrestleMania 37