No Peace Underground Shallow Graves Results: Mance Warner, Su Yung In Action

April 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
No Peace Underground

No Peace Underground’s latest show, Shallow Graves, took place on Saturday night featuring Mance Warner, Su Yung, and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:

* The End (Odinson & Parrow) def. Jake Something & Rohit Raju

* AJ Gray def. Hardway Heeter

* Scramble Match: Wolfe Taylor def. Cole Radrick, Devon Monroe, Jimmy Lloyd, JJ Garrett, and Kevin Blackwood

* Erick Redbeard def. Matthew Justice

* Mance Warner def. Conor Claxton

* G-Raver def. Su Yung

* Masada def. Alex Colon

