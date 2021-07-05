wrestling / News

No Peace Underground This Hell Is Home Results: Ace Austin vs. Treehouse Lee, More

July 5, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
No Peace Underground

No Peace Underground held its This Hell Is Home event at the Soundbar in Orlando on July 4. Here are the quick results from the show, courtesy of Fightful:

* Yoya defeated Gabriel Skye

* Hardway Heeter defeated Bam Sullivan

* The End (Odinson & Parrow) defeated The Young Dragons (Dale Patricks & Josh Crane)

* Mad Man Pondo defeated Remington Rhor

* Jamie Senegal defeated Kennedi Copeland

* Treehouse Lee defeated Ace Austin

* Sawyer Wreck defeated Mickie Knuckles

* Matthew Justice defeated Lord Crewe

