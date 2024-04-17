No Quarter Catch Club & D’Angelo Family Allude To Drew Gulak Absence On WWE NXT

No Quarter Catch Club and the D’Angelo Family seemingly referenced Drew Gulak’s absence on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. As reported last week, Gulak did not appear with the Catch Club and his name was removed from the TitanTron following Ronda Rousey’s accusation that he once grabbed the string of her sweatpants while he was walking by her backstage, making her wary of the culture backstage in WWE at the time. Gulak was also reportedly removed from seat at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony after a producer noticed he was there and was pulled from scheduled appearances.

On Tuesday night’s episode of NXT, the NQCC interrupted an in-ring promo by D’Angelo and his stable. Charlie Dempsey said he didn’t appreciate that their business was made public and D’Angelo said that they came to him to take care of “one of their own” and had yet to pay up for it. Dempsey said that it was a matter of taking out the trash and payment was never discussed. D’Angelo eventually referenced the Heritage Cup and it turned into a brawl between the two sides.

Gulak’s name was never mentioned in the segment, though the implication seemed clear. As of now, there’s no word on when or if Gulak may return to WWE TV.

