No Way Jose Says He’s More Comfortable As a Heel, Wants To Get Booked As One

No Way Jose says he’s getting a lot of requests for booking him as his most well-known character, but he would rather play a heel. Jose recently spoke with the Culture State Podcast and talked about playing his gimmick on the independent scene. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On being booked as No Way Jose on the indies: “That’s all they want. I want to go and do the heel thing and I’m talking…if I work with a promotion more than once, I’m talking about the possibility of that. As I even told Vince McMahon, that’s where I feel more comfortable. You guys see the smile and me joking and all that stuff, and I look goofy, but when I have to be an A-hole….the energy of boos are so much more than the energy of a cheer and I feed off that. “I don’t know if I want to piss people off because that’s how I grew up, bless my mom and dad.”

On why companies want his No Way Jose character: “I’ve talked to different promotions, it’s a possibility [to go heel], but right now all they want is the No Way thing until I establish something. That’s the thing that is established and it’s a fun character for children and families and stuff. If they want to bring that in and have me go out there and sweat on everybody as I’m doing this conga line. That’s what I do and have fun. When I continue and go back into it, I want to do a more serious take. That’s what I feel like I need to do, the next thing. The No Way thing, even I knew once they pitched the name, as soon as they did, ‘Oh, that has a shelf life, that’s going to pigeonhole me,’ and it has. I have to do something to sort of change it.”

Jose worked as the character during a run with Impact Wrestling and has also wrestled under the name Levy Valenz.