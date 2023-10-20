NOAH Alumni Yasutaka Yano & Kinya Okada Arrested For Alleged Forcible Indecency

Former Pro Wrestling NOAH stars Yasutaka Yano & Kinya Okada have been arrested in Japan on suspicion of “forcible indecency.” Tohoku Broadcasting reports that the two, who negotiated their NOAH exits in June of this year, were arrested in Sendai City for allegedly touching a woman “in an obscene manner.”

The incident occurred on April 16th in the city and details are scarce, though the report notes that the two were in Sendai City to “promote themselves as wrestlers” belonging to NOAH. The woman reported the incident that day and police began investigating.

Yano and Okada last competed for NOAH on April 9th at NOAH Sunny Voyage 2023.