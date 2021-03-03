Non-Title Match Set For This Week’s NXT

WWE has booked Tomasso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher to team up again for a bout on this week’s NXT. The company announced on Tuesday that Ciampa and Thatcher, who teamed up in the 2021 men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, will partner to face Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan in a non-title match.

NXT Tag Team Champions Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan set to face Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher in non-title bout

Two of the hardest-hitting teams in NXT are set to collide.

NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch will face Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher in a non-title bout Wednesday night on NXT.

Lorcan & Burch were originally set to defend their titles against Dusty Cup winners MSK. The Grizzled Young Veterans viciously ambushed MSK last week however, putting Wes Lee out of action with a broken hand and derailing MSK’s title opportunity.

Confronting Nash Carter & Lee at the Capitol Wrestling Center, Lorcan & Burch called the injury a “blessing in disguise.” The Blackheart overheard the champions’ trash talk and his interest was piqued.

Though Ciampa & Thatcher couldn’t go all the way, they forged a memorable Dusty Classic run in their own right. Banding together after earning each other’s respect in an unforgettable battle in the Fight Pit, Ciampa & Thatcher complemented their no-nonsense styles with surprisingly strong chemistry.

Now, can they show they belong among NXT’s Tag Team elite?