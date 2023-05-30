Note on Name Backstage for Last Night’s WWE Raw

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa was backstage at last night’s edition of Raw in Albany, New York. PWInsider reports that Ciampa is expected to be returning to TV soon. Johnny Gargano has also been hinting at the return of a member of his “family” coming back soon on TV.

Ciampa has been out of action since September, and he later underwent hip surgery in October. He’s been rehabbing and working towards returning to the ring since that time.