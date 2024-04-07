wrestling / News
Note On Names Backstage At WrestleMania 40 Night One
April 7, 2024 | Posted by
A couple of noteworthy names were backstage at night one of WrestleMania 40 on Saturday. PWInsider reports that Stephanie McMahon and The Undertaker were both backstage at Saturday’s show in Philadelphia.
The site also notes that there was no sign of Vince McMahon at the event, which took place at Lincoln Financial Field.
