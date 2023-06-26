Note on Backstage Relationship Between The Young Bucks and FTR

During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the Young Bucks and FTR still have a good working relationship. It was noted that some had assumed that since FTR are friends with CM Punk, they would take his side against the Bucks. That doesn’t appear to to be the case. There is nothing that could stop the company from running a tag title program between the two teams as “everyone’s cool” with that possibly happening.

He noted that there was an issue there but it was “much easier to mend” than the Elite’s situation with Punk and was taken care of. As far as Punk and the Bucks go, Meltzer noted that there is some “fence mending” that still has to take place.