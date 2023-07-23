wrestling / News
Note on Dark Match Before Tonight’s AEW Collision
July 22, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that before tonight’s AEW Collision but after the ROH tapings, a dark match was held in Newark, NJ.
Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Fallah Bahh with a spinebuster. Bahh is a former member of the Impact Wrestling roster, where he wrestled from 2017 to 2022.
