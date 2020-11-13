wrestling / News
Note On Don Callis Appearing At AEW Full Gear
November 13, 2020 | Posted by
As previously noted, Impact Wrestling’s Don Callis made an appearance at AEW Full Gear to help call the match between Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. As Callis explained on the broadcast, he was there because he’s known Omega since he was a kid and was invited.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW President was also fine with the idea, as were Impact executives Ed Nordholm and Scott D’Amore. Khan also reportedly told Callis that if it wasn’t for the match between Omega and Chris Jericho in NJPW, there likely wouldn’t be an AEW. Callis was the one who convinced Jericho to take the match.
