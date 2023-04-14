Note On How Many Have Signed Up For AEW All In Pre-Sale

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that eight days after the announcement of AEW All In in London, 45,000 people have signed up for the ticket pre-sale. The pre-sale happens on May 2 and based on how many are signed up currently, there is confidence it will be a success. 25,000 people signed up on the first day.

By comparison, WWE also allowed sign-ups for the Clash at the Castle pre-sale, with 59,000 on the first day and 85,000 by the time tickets went on sale. They originally only sold 30,000 tickets in the first two days, as there was some backlash on social media over the high ticket prices. WWE announced an eventual attendance of 62,296.