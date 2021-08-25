Note On Impact Wrestling Pursuing Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE back on July 31, and there has been plenty of speculation regarding his next move in pro wrestling. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that the expectation is that Wyatt would be signing with AEW once his 90-day non-compete clause expired.

In a recent appearance on Sunday Night’s Main Event, Meltzer added that Impact Wrestling is “really after” Wyatt as well, though the belief is that Wyatt will eventually choose to sign with AEW.

“I know Impact is after him too from what I understand,” Meltzer said. “But there are certainly people in high places that are of the belief that he’s coming [to AEW].”

It was noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW is set for a third major signing in the near future, which would add to the company already bringing in CM Punk while potentially also adding Bryan Danielson.