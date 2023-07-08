wrestling / News
Note On LA Knight Segment Filmed Exclusively For WWE Digital
July 8, 2023 | Posted by
LA Knight was not on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, but it had nothing to do with the timing issues. Instead, he appeared in a dark segment with Hit Row. Fightful Select reports that this was always the plan for him, as was WWE releasing the segment to social media. You can see it below.
EXCLUSIVE: You wanted LA KNIGHT? YOU GOT LA KNIGHT!@RealLAKnight pic.twitter.com/2pfOtht61K
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2023
