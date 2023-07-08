wrestling / News

Note On LA Knight Segment Filmed Exclusively For WWE Digital

July 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
LA Knight WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Image Credit: WWE

LA Knight was not on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, but it had nothing to do with the timing issues. Instead, he appeared in a dark segment with Hit Row. Fightful Select reports that this was always the plan for him, as was WWE releasing the segment to social media. You can see it below.

