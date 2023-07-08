– As previously noted, there weren’t any major last-minute changes to last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, and any of the minimal changes that were made were cuts that had to be made due to time. PWInsider has some more details on changes that were made due to timing.

According to PWInsider’s report, The Bloodline Tribal Court on SmackDown went longer than what was originally planned. The segment going longer also caused other changes that had to be made on the live FOX Broadcast.

Additionally, the AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross match was originally set to run longer, but it had to be cut short due to time and The Bloodline segment running over its allotted time. PWInsider also notes that a source believes the Asuka segment was rushed faster than originally intended due to the timing issues, along with other segments had to be cut short due to the timing issues.

The Bloodline Tribal Court saw Roman Reigns lay out The Usos, and Jimmy Uso was taken out on a stretcher. Jey Uso came back later in the show, attacking Reigns and Solo Sikoa, and he issued a challenge to Reigns for a matchup.