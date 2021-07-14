wrestling / News
UPDATED: Note On Mandy Rose’s Appearance On WWE NXT Last Night, Aliyah Being Called To Main Roster
UPDATE: Both Fightful Select and PWInsider have also confirmed the switch, noting that this is a permanent move and Rose will no longer appear on RAW.
Meanwhile, Aliyah’s call-up to the main roster has been rumored backstage for over a month. It was believed that she made a good impression on officials while they were scouting at the Performance Center.
Original: During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose made an appearance during a match between Gigi Dolan and Sarray. She appeared to be scouting talent, and later showed up during a backstage segment after Franky Monet seemed to take over the Robert Stone Brand (following Aliyah’s exit).
According to a new report from WrestleVotes, this is because of a recent trade between two of the brands in WWE. Aliyah is expected to debut on Monday Night RAW soon, as she has been traded there while NXT got Rose.
While I’m not sure why, source says it seems like a trade went down between rosters:
RAW trades Mandy Rose to NXT for Aliyah.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 14, 2021
