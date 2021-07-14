wrestling / News

UPDATED: Note On Mandy Rose’s Appearance On WWE NXT Last Night, Aliyah Being Called To Main Roster

July 14, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mandy Rose

UPDATE: Both Fightful Select and PWInsider have also confirmed the switch, noting that this is a permanent move and Rose will no longer appear on RAW.

Meanwhile, Aliyah’s call-up to the main roster has been rumored backstage for over a month. It was believed that she made a good impression on officials while they were scouting at the Performance Center.

Original: During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose made an appearance during a match between Gigi Dolan and Sarray. She appeared to be scouting talent, and later showed up during a backstage segment after Franky Monet seemed to take over the Robert Stone Brand (following Aliyah’s exit).

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, this is because of a recent trade between two of the brands in WWE. Aliyah is expected to debut on Monday Night RAW soon, as she has been traded there while NXT got Rose.

