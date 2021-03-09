Note On MLW’s Plans For Huge Title Match, When Match Could Take Place

MLW was one of many companies impacted by the pandemic, but it appears that a long-standing plan for a marquee match is still in place for the promotion. Fightful Select has more details on the current booking plans for that match.

According to Fightful, MLW continues to work towards MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone in a title vs. title match, with both wrestlers nearing the two-year mark with their respective titles.

The report notes that MLW hopes to do the match once they are able to once again have fans in attendance.

Additionally, Fightful reports that while the Mads Krugger character was initially created to keep the momentum going for the two champions, Krugger “exceeded expectations” to the point of allowing him to play a bigger role in the build to the match.