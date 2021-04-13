Note On MLW Potentially Adding Another Big TV Deal

As previously reported, MLW has been negotiating a new broadcast deal, with Court Bauer even indicating that a deal is already in place for the company. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has more details on another potential broadcasting partner that MLW could add to its list.

According to Johnson, MLW has recently been in discussions with Discovery, who most recently had a relationship with Impact Wrestling when its programming aired on Destination America. He notes that Discovery launching its Discovery+ streaming service has made it more aggressive in pursuing new content, including VICE TV properties like Dark Side of the Ring.

Johnson also notes that both the Discovery flagship network and Investigation Discovery reach around 96 million homes, so it would obviously be huge for MLW’s reach if it can earn a deal with the network.

Additionally, Johnson mentions that Discovery was among those interested in WWE programming last year when it was searching for options outside of the WWE Network.

It’s also worth noting that the report states MLW’s current deals with DAZN and beIN Sports would remain in place “regardless of additional new deals” with other services.