Note On Pec Injury to Trent That Will Keep Him Out For Months

January 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As noted on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Trent has been forced out of action due to a partially torn pectoral muscle. Chuck Taylor said that he will be out for 4-5 months. In a bit of good news, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter added that he will not require surgery.

