Note On Pec Injury to Trent That Will Keep Him Out For Months
January 8, 2021
As noted on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Trent has been forced out of action due to a partially torn pectoral muscle. Chuck Taylor said that he will be out for 4-5 months. In a bit of good news, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter added that he will not require surgery.
