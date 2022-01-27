Note On Possible Surprise Appearance For Royal Rumble This Sunday (SPOILERS)

According to Ringside News, rapper and Wrestlemania guest star Bad Bunny is set to appear at WWE Royal Rumble this Saturday. Not only that, the latest word is that Bunny will be “in the Rumble.”

The story was originally reported by Brad Shepard and confirmed by RSN. According to the original report the code ‘Mean Rabbit’ was used backstage. A source denied this, and said: “There are no code words. That’s stupid. Bad Bunny always looking to do more with WWE.”

Bunny is a former WWE 24/7 Champion and is currently undefeated at Wrestlemania, as he and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison last year. There’s no word on if this appearance will lead to a Wrestlemania program.