Note on Return of Max Dupri to WWE SmackDown This Week
July 30, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Max Dupri returned to the Maximum Male Models last night on WWE SmackDown. Previously, rumors had surfaced suggesting that Dupri was done with the group following Maxxine Dupri’s debut, and Vince McMahon being unhappy with his performance. PWInsider reports that Dupri’s return was held off last week, and he’s expected to be a regular on SmackDown moving forward.
