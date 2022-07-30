Max Dupri Rejoins Maximum Male Models On This Week’s WWE SmackDown

Max Dupri’s time away from Maximum Male Models wasn’t long, as he rejoined his agency on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. As noted, Dupri was believed to be finished with the group after Maxxine Dupri made her debut on last week’s episode with Mace and Mansoor, apparently due to Vince McMahon being unhappy with his performance.

Tonight’s show saw Dupri join his “sister” and clients to unveil their SummerSlam Beach Collection, as you can see below: