Note On Steve Cutler’s Non-Compete Clause After WWE Release

As previously reported, Steve Cutler was released by WWE on Thursday, with the former member of the Forgotten Sons noting on Twitter that “the countdown begins” towards his next move in the wrestling business. Fightful Select has more details on Cutler’s contract status following his WWE release.

According to Fightful, Cutler does indeed have a 90-day non-compete clause in his contract, thus meaning that he likely won’t be able to sign with another company until May.

The site also notes that when the non-compete clause is applied to a talent’s contract, the company pays that specific talent the sum of their downside guarantee during that particular period.

Additionally, Fightful mentioned that there are still currently no details on whether Lars Sullivan also had a non-compete clause in his contract following his release.