Note On When Riddle Will Return To The Ring In WWE

August 5, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Summerslam Riddle Image Credit: WWE

Riddle has been given a storyline injury in WWE after an attack from Seth Rollins, and their Summerslam match was pulled. He showed up at the event anyway and was then stomped again by Rollins. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Riddle is expected to appear at this weekend’s live events, for matches with Rollins.

