wrestling / News
Note On When Riddle Will Return To The Ring In WWE
August 5, 2022 | Posted by
Riddle has been given a storyline injury in WWE after an attack from Seth Rollins, and their Summerslam match was pulled. He showed up at the event anyway and was then stomped again by Rollins. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Riddle is expected to appear at this weekend’s live events, for matches with Rollins.
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger On His Current Health Status, Possible WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Chris Jericho Recalls WWE WrestleMania 28 Feud With CM Punk, Original Plan To Tattoo His Initials On Punk
- Backstage Update on MJF Remaining Silent Since AEW Dynamite Promo
- Mick Foley on How Shawn Michaels’ ‘Sunny Days’ Comment Triggered Heat With Bret Hart