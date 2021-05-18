Note On WWC Footage Appearing On WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures

The most recent edition of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E featured Sgt. Slaughter searching for certain artifacts from both his own career in wrestling and the career of The Iron Sheik. In the episode, there’s a brief set of footage of The Sheik in the World Wrestling Council promotion in Puerto Rico.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, that particular footage would be the first time WWC footage has aired on a WWE television broadcast since the company acquired the WWC library back in 2018.

Johnson notes that a small WWC clip had been aired during Kane’s appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, though that was streamed on WWE Network.

The next installment of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures will air on May 30 and feature WWE Hall-of-Famer and current AEW manager Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts.