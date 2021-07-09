Note On WWE Mentioning Daniel Bryan On Television Lately

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that even though Daniel Bryan has been mentioned multiple times on WWE Television lately, this is said to not be an indicator that he’s returning. The reason they are still mentioning him is that he was part of the build for Reigns vs. Edge, and he is being blamed as the reason Edge didn’t win the belt.

At this time “nobody really knows” what Bryan will do. If he made a deal with a company, they are keeping it secret until they do some type of “dramatic reveal” when they want.