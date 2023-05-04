Note On WWE’s Decision To Have Clash at the Castle in Cardiff Last Year

WWE held their event Clash at the Castle last year at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, but that wasn’t the original plan. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE actually considered holding the event at Wembley Stadium in London, the site of Summerslam 1992. However, they were offered more money to hold the event in Wales, so that’s what happened.

Wembley will hold a wrestling event again, however, as it hosts AEW All In on August 27. WWE, meanwhile, will hold their next London event at the O2 Arena for Money in the Bank, which is sold out.