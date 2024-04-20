wrestling / News
Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s MLW War Chamber II Special
April 20, 2024
– As noted, MLW War Chamber II is airing tonight nationwide on beIN SPORTS and YouTube globally. PWInsider reports that Star Jr. vs. Virus will open the MLW War Chamber II special.
