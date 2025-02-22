Note On When Skye Blue and Luchasaurus are Expected To Return to AEW

As previously reported, Skye Blue and Luchasaurus have not been cleared to return to AEW although there were rumors that the two were on their way back. According to Fightful Select, the two could be return soon regardless.

The source of the rumors appears to be an interview that All Elite Talk’s Shane D did with the pair at Toyhio, as he claimed that both said they were cleared.

Those close to the two say they are “close” to a return but being cleared by a doctor and being cleared by AEW are not the same thing. AEW has been working on the belief that Skye Blue won’t be back until spring, but she is pushing for a quick return.

As for Luchasaurus, he is listed as “TBD” due to the nature of his illness. He was hospitalized due to getting pneumonia on both of his lungs last year.