Note On Trinity’s TNA Status Following Hard to Kill

Trinity is not yet done with TNA after competing at Hard to Kill and the post-PPV TV taping, according to a new report. Trinity lost the TNA Knockouts Championship to Jordynne Grace at Saturday’s PPV and worked the Snake Eyes taping on Sunday. While some were speculating this would be her final dates with the company considering that she is expected to return to WWE soon, PWINsider reports that this is not the case.

According to the outlet, Trinity has “several more dates” with TNA and didn’t finish up on Sunday, according to sources in the company.

It is not yet clear how many dates she has left. TNA has two tapings set for this coming weekend in Orlando on Friday and Saturday.