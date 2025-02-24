Note On UK Star Appearing At TNA Impact Taping

A UK star appeared at TNA’s Impact taping over the weekend, and a new report has details on the appearance. As noted, Man Like DeReiss worked the opening match of the taping. Fightful Select reports that the appearance was a tryout for DeReiss.

It was reported last week that DeReiss had drawn interest from WWE and that talent in the company were pushing for him to get signed. DeReiss has not signed to TNA as of this time.

DeReiss was previously in a tag team with TNA star Leon Slater. One source on the UK scene said that TNA would be “nuts” not to try and sign DeReiss. Talent, promoters and others sources on the UK scene have expressed nothing but happiness for DeReiss.