Notes on How WWE Directs Talent to Use Social Media

A new report has details on how WWE directs talent when they have something to promote via social media. Fightful Select reports that WWE is “loose handed” in regard to what they have talent do, not dictating exact words to tweet out.

For example, the report notes that if talent is part of a social media campaign to promote a sponsor like Snickers, WWE will ask the talent to tweet about it but will not give an exact message to tweet out, instead supplying a link to put into the tweet. If a talent is supposed to tweet something as part of a TV program or feud, WWE might instruct some more succinct tweets so that it can be utilized across their other social media platforms as well. The report concluded that occasionally talent will get texts or calls informing them of things WWE wants them to send out, or it will be communicated directly at TV tapings.

WWE uses talents’ social media posts as a major arm of their promotional work for the brand, creating regular WWE Now videos looking at stars’ posts or referencing them on TV, on WWE.com and the like. Twitter is often used to keep feuds going between shows as well, with stars firing back and forth online.