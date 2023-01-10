– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported on Don Callis being in attendance for the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament earlier this week.

According to Meltzer, AEW cameras were in the building and filming an angle involving Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita competed in the tournament, losing to Mike Bailey in the semifinals. After the show, Callis was walking around the ring, and there were apparently people there posing as TMZ reporters who were speaking to Callis.

Callis then went over to talk to Konosuke Takeshita after his loss. Meltzer noted that in the angle that was being filmed, Callis appeared to be putting Takeshita over and trying to recruit him.

As previously reported, AEW has plans to push Takeshita as a “top tier guy,” and Callis scouting Takeshita is part of that.