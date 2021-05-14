Notes On AEW’s Return To Live Touring, Full Gear Date Revealed, Other Dates To Be Announced

As we previously reported, AEW announced that it would return to live touring in July with three shows (Miami, Florida and two shows in Texas). It also announced Dynamite tapings in St. Louis and New Orleans. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s expected that AEW will soon announce dates in Rochester, New York (tentative September 29), Houston, TX (August 18), Milwaukee (August 25), Boston (September 8), Newark, NJ (September 15) and Philadelphia (October 6).

The show in St. Louis on November 5 will be a Friday night. The plan is reportedly for AEW to do TV tapings on Friday nights before PPV shows. There will be a live show on November 3 that week, ahead of Full Gear on November 6. This means that Full Gear will also see the company return to Saturday night PPVs. All of the other dates planned are Wednesday nights.

The Knight Center in Miami has a capacity of 3,200 for Dynamite, which would be lower than the 3,900 they drew in the market in Coral Gables at the Watsco Center on January 15, 2020. The company previously ran the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX on February 12 of last year and had a sellout of 4,200 fans. They ran the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland on December 11, 2019, and drew 4,700, only 300 shy of capacity. The Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis would have a TV capacity of just under 7,500.