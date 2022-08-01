Notes On Ric Flair’s Last Match: More Talent Backstage, Director of PPV, Detail On Crowd

– Some more talent were present at the Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV who did not show up on the PPV broadcast. PWInsider reports that Michael Hayes, NEW’s Mike Lombardi, Shane Helms, Mojo Rawley and Rey and Dominik Mysterio were all backstage at the event.

In addition, 90 Day Fiance’s Tim Malcolm was at all the Flair events for the week, as he is a big wrestling fan. Bob Caudle’s segment was filmed in front of a green screen at his home as he was unable to travel to the show.

– Dave Sahadi directed the PPV broacast, according to the site.

– Finally, the crowd was said to be much “rowdier” live than it seemed on camera.