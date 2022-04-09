Notes on Upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event & Sunday Night Stunner Shows

– As noted, WWE is bringing back Saturday Night’s Main Event name for a series of live events starting this month. The first Saturday Night’s Main Event house show kicks off on Saturday, April 16. The event will be held at the Eri Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. Here’s the announced lineup (h/t PWInsider):

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

* Cody Rhodes vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins

On Sunday, April 17, WWE heads to Syracuse, New York for the Sunday Night Stunner house show. The show currently has the same announced lineup as Saturday Night’s Main Event on April 16, along with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair also being advertised.