Notes from TNA Wrestling Under Siege and Tonight’s Taping

Fightful Select has several notes from last night’s TNA Wrestling Under Siege event as well as tonight’s TV taping in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

* TNA had several tryout matches today at noon, with talent encouraged to watch and critique. However, attendance wasn’t mandatory.

* Jimmy Korderas was at the taping today, as he was a special referee. He was also at last night’s show.

* TNA reported a sellout for last night’s show.

* There was a talent meeting today to talk about recent changes involving slaps, throat slashes and more. TNA officials reportedly were not happy that the details of the meeting, as well as memos, had been leaked.

* Cody Deaner was at the TV taping. In addition to his onscreen role, he also works as a road agent. He lost a match last night which ended his ‘contract’ in the company.