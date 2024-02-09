Notes on Last Night’s Wrestlemania Kickoff Event: Who Was In Attendance, Fan Reactions, More

Fightful Select has several notes from last night’s Wrestlemania Kickoff event in Las Vegas, which set the stage for the Wrestlemania 40 main event. As noted, that will be a match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

* There was a VIP section on the floor for sponsors, friends and family. There were also sections for On Location ticket package customers.

* Tom Lawlor was at the event covering it for the media.

* The arena wasn’t opened up all the way. There was an area behind the cameras that didn’t have seats available.

* Nick Khan was in attendance.

* Top Dolla was in attendance, but only to see the show. He has several appearances in Las Vegas this week for Super Bowl weekend. AJ Hawk and the cast of the Pat McAfee Show were also there.

* Fans were divided about Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and The Rock before the show started.

* AEW had talent in Las Vegas, although they were there to hype Collision on Saturday.