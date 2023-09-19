Notes From WWE Employee Meeting: Vince McMahon Speaks, More

A couple of new reports have details on the WWE employee meeting that took place in Stamford, Connecticut on Tuesday. As reported, the meeting took place at the new WWE Headquarters and had Endeavor and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, WWE President Nick Khan, and TKO Executive Chairman Vince McMahon all in attendance. PWInsider has some notes from the meeting including who spoke and more.

According to the report, Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, Kevin Dunn and Brad Blum came out first, with Khan being the only among them who spoke. Khan talked up McMahon and said it was unfortunate that they had to do the layoffs, but thanked everyone for their work. He then introduced McMahon, who praised Emanuel and said that the company had “plateaued” and that the deal had to be done in order to get them to the next level.

McMahon then introduced Emanuel as “my new boss.” Emanuel talked about how they sought to represent WWE 20 years ago as their agent, and noted that he’s looked to McMahon for advice in the past and it was always the right advice. he said he’s excited for the new era and noted that his daughter Ashlee works for WWE. The merger was pushed as the next evolution of WWE.

Both PWInsider and Fightful Select report that Emanuel’s daughter has worked for WWE for some time, with Fightful noting that she’s a creative assistant. She’s been with WWE since well before Endeavor’s acquisition of the company.

Fightful also notes that McMahon’s comments about WWE plateauing garnered a number of eye rolls from within the company, with several pointing to the company touting its record business numbers. The comment has reaffirmed many peoples’ beliefs that McMahon did a deal in order to return to WWE.