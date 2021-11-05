Notes On WWE Releases, ‘Budget Cuts’ Listed as Reason

Some new details are out regarding today’s spate of WWE releases, including some unsurprising news about the named reason for the cuts. As reported today, WWE released Karrion Kross, Scarlett Boudreaux, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Nia Jax, Harry Smith, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier, and Katrina Cortez.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that John Laurinaitis sent out a company-wide e-mail on Thursday evening and said that the releases were due to budget cuts.

There are some conflicting pieces of information regarding no-competes. PWInsider had reported in the same report noting Oney Lorcan’s NXT release that the NXT cuts have 30-day non-compete clauses, while Wrestling Inc calls out Lorcan as one of the talents with a 90-day non-compete.

PWInsider also notes in that report that WWE canceled some training classes at the WWE Performance Center scheduled for tomorrow morning.