Notorious Mimi Names Mercedes Mone, Kiana James On Wishlist of Opponents

WWE NXT alumna Notorious Mimi recently revealed her wishlist of opponents which includes Mercedes Mone, Kiana James and more. Mimi was part of the WWE NXT brand as Sloane Jacobs and she recently spoke with Scott’s Scoop for PWPonderings, where she was asked for her list of opponents she’d like to face in the future.

“In the broad scheme of things, obviously, my first answer is going to be Mercedes because I’m a massive fan,” Mimi said (per Fightful). “I can’t help myself. Besides that, I’d love to wrestle Billie Starkz. I think it’s so cool what she’s accomplished at such a young age. If I ever go back to the WWE, I always say I’d love to square off with Kiana James. We were friends. We were in the same training class and somehow, we never really got to lock up or go out in the ring. So I think that would be cool.”

She added, “A couple of years ago — she’s not on the indies now, she works for AEW, but I got to wrestle Red Velvet in like a three-on-three tag or something a couple of years ago and that was really cool. I would love to have a chance to work with her one-on-one.”